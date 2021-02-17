Fighters Launch During Exercise Cope North 21

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, takes off for a training sortie during Exercise Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 17, 2021. The objective of Cope North 21 is to improve combat readiness, develop integrated humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, and increase interoperability of U.S. Forces, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

