    At the Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    Michigan National Guardsmen with the 210th Military Police Battalion secure an entry control point at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 15, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 21:00
    Photo ID: 6522182
    VIRIN: 210215-A-PZ950-1253
    Resolution: 5546x3697
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At the Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

