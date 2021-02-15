At the Capitol

Michigan National Guardsmen with the 210th Military Police Battalion secure an entry control point at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 15, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March.



