New York Army National Guardsman, Pfc. Matthew Gardinet, a fire direction specialist with Alpha Company, 258th Field Artillery Battalion, patrols the Robert A. Taft Memorial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 15, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

Date Taken: 02.15.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 Photo ID: 6522181 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US This work, On Patrol [Image 3 of 3], by SFC R.J. Lannom