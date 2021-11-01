Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5 CBRNE Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    C-5 CBRNE Exercise

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 735 Air Mobility Squadron participated in a decontamination exercise during a C-5 ground training event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, January 11, 2021. Airmen participated in many different training exercises including crash recovery, egress, and emergency procedures in order to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 19:37
    Photo ID: 6522138
    VIRIN: 210111-F-GM429-0025
    Resolution: 4062x2708
    Size: 689.68 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5 CBRNE Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACIFIC AIR FORCES
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    USAF
    U.S. INDOPACOM

