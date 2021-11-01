Airmen from the 735 Air Mobility Squadron participated in a decontamination exercise during a C-5 ground training event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, January 11, 2021. Airmen participated in many different training exercises including crash recovery, egress, and emergency procedures in order to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6522139
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-GM429-0045
|Resolution:
|5558x3705
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, C-5 CBRNE Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
