Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tyndall transitions to 3D mammography [Image 2 of 2]

    Tyndall transitions to 3D mammography

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Natasha Beebe, 325th Medical Group radiologic technologist, explains the process of a mammogram to her patient, Master Sgt. Angela Hayes, 325th Medical Support Squadron superintendent, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. Tyndall recently upgraded to 3D mammography to ensure patients get the best care possible in terms of breast cancer screenings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price) (This photo was staged with the permission of the patient)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 17:01
    Photo ID: 6522004
    VIRIN: 210210-F-DB615-1023
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall transitions to 3D mammography [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tyndall transitions to 3D mammography
    Tyndall transitions to 3D mammography

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Med Group
    MDG
    Tyndall
    TAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT