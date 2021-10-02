Natasha Beebe, 325th Medical Group radiologic technologist, explains the process of a mammogram to her patient, Master Sgt. Angela Hayes, 325th Medical Support Squadron superintendent, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. Tyndall recently upgraded to 3D mammography to ensure patients get the best care possible in terms of breast cancer screenings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price) (This photo was staged with the permission of the patient)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 17:01 Photo ID: 6522004 VIRIN: 210210-F-DB615-1023 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.9 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall transitions to 3D mammography [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.