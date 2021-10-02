Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall transitions to 3D mammography [Image 1 of 2]

    Tyndall transitions to 3D mammography

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pictured is a photo of the new 3D mammography machine at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. A 3D mammogram gives the radiologist a clear picture of the breast tissue and its composition in order to detect abnormalities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    This work, Tyndall transitions to 3D mammography [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Med Group
    MDG
    Tyndall
    TAFB

