Pictured is a photo of the new 3D mammography machine at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. A 3D mammogram gives the radiologist a clear picture of the breast tissue and its composition in order to detect abnormalities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 17:01
|Photo ID:
|6522003
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-DB615-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall transitions to 3D mammography [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
