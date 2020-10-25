U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) pilot and commander, flies an F-16 Viper at the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show in Rome, Ga., Oct. 25, 2020. The F-16 VDT participated in eight air shows in 2020 to inspire the next generation of pilots and maintainers for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 13:24
|Photo ID:
|6521749
|VIRIN:
|201025-F-CD693-1112
|Resolution:
|3958x2918
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|ROME, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo Team performs at Wings Over North Georgia [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
