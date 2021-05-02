First SOCSOUTH Airman becomes a Space Force Guardian

In a reenlistment ceremony at Special Operations Command South broadcast online, Rear Adm. Davids swore in Tech. Sgt. Krishan Narain, a Cyberspace Support Technician, into the Space Force, Feb. 5. Tech. Sgt. Narain is the first Special Operations Command South service member selected for an inter-service transfer into the Space Force.

