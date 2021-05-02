In a reenlistment ceremony at Special Operations Command South broadcast online, Rear Adm. Davids swore in Tech. Sgt. Krishan Narain, a Cyberspace Support Technician, into the Space Force, Feb. 5. Tech. Sgt. Narain is the first Special Operations Command South service member selected for an inter-service transfer into the Space Force.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 10:53
|Photo ID:
|6521571
|VIRIN:
|210205-A-KM161-542
|Resolution:
|2400x1597
|Size:
|506.13 KB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
First SOCSOUTH Airman becomes a Space Force Guardian
