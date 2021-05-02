Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First SOCSOUTH Airman becomes a Space Force Guardian

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    Special Operations Command South

    In a reenlistment ceremony at Special Operations Command South broadcast online, Rear Adm. Davids swore in Tech. Sgt. Krishan Narain, a Cyberspace Support Technician, into the Space Force, Feb. 5. Tech. Sgt. Narain is the first Special Operations Command South service member selected for an inter-service transfer into the Space Force.

