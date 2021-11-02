NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission

Capt. Alexa Hayes of the 157th Medical Group, 157th Air Refueling Wing, NHANG, administers a Moderna vaccine Feb. 11, 2021 in Concord, N.H. Guardsmen administer hundreds of tests and vaccinations each day at a former Sears Auto Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

