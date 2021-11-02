Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission [Image 3 of 3]

    NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Capt. Alexa Hayes of the 157th Medical Group, 157th Air Refueling Wing, NHANG, administers a Moderna vaccine Feb. 11, 2021 in Concord, N.H. Guardsmen administer hundreds of tests and vaccinations each day at a former Sears Auto Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 09:03
    Photo ID: 6521331
    VIRIN: 210211-Z-HA185-0051
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 451.16 KB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission
    NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission
    NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT