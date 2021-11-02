Capt. Alexa Hayes of the 157th Medical Group, 157th Air Refueling Wing, NHANG, administers a Moderna vaccine Feb. 11, 2021 in Concord, N.H. Guardsmen administer hundreds of tests and vaccinations each day at a former Sears Auto Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 09:03
|Photo ID:
|6521331
|VIRIN:
|210211-Z-HA185-0051
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|451.16 KB
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT