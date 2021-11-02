Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission

    NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission

    NH, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Airman 1st Class Victoria Moquin, a security forces officer with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, NHANG, checks-in a patient Feb. 11, 2021, at a drive-thru vaccination site in Concord, N.H. The site, located in the parking lot of a shopping mall, administers hundreds of COVID-19 tests and vaccinations per day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 09:03
    Location: NH, US
    This work, NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

