    15th MEU supports Operation Inherent Resolve from Makin Island ARG [Image 4 of 4]

    15th MEU supports Operation Inherent Resolve from Makin Island ARG

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210213-M-PQ459-1013 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 13, 2021) – A U.S. Marine Corps F35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to take off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during flight operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Feb. 13. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 07:34
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU supports Operation Inherent Resolve from Makin Island ARG [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USS Makin Island
    15th MEU
    F-35B
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    MKIARG15MEU

