210213-M-PQ459-1043 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 13, 2021) – A U.S. Marine Corps F35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), launches from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during flight operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Feb. 13. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 07:35 Photo ID: 6521280 VIRIN: 210213-M-PQ459-1043 Resolution: 4084x2723 Size: 6.17 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU supports Operation Inherent Resolve from Makin Island ARG [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.