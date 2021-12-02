B-52s soar in exercise Cope North 21

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., takes off during exercise Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 12, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperability between U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

