    B-52s soar in exercise Cope North 21 [Image 2 of 9]

    B-52s soar in exercise Cope North 21

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM, GUAM

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, left, 36th Wing commander, is briefed on B-52 Stratofortress preflight procedures by U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Henry, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, during exercise Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 12, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperability between U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

