Canadian Chinooks transport Spartan Paratroopers

CH-147 Chinook aircrews provided aviation support to the paratroopers of 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” during Arctic Warrior 21, Feb. 10, 2021, at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

