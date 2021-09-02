Spartan Paratroopers use Arctic style transport during Arctic Warrior 21

The Small Unit Support Vehicle (SUSV) provides paratroopers from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” with the ability to move over deep snowy terrain during Arctic Warrior 21, Feb. 9, 2021, at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

