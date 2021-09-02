Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Paratroopers use Arctic style transport during Arctic Warrior 21

    Spartan Paratroopers use Arctic style transport during Arctic Warrior 21

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The Small Unit Support Vehicle (SUSV) provides paratroopers from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” with the ability to move over deep snowy terrain during Arctic Warrior 21, Feb. 9, 2021, at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    Alaska
    Spartan Brigade
    airborne
    U.S. Army Alaska
    4-25 IBCT (ABN)
    AW21

