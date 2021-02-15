U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron flies over an airfield near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during exercise Cope North 21 Feb. 15, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to enhance U.S. relations with our regional allies and partners by demonstrating our resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

