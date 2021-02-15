Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling [Image 3 of 12]

    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling

    GUAM

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan Bevan 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron flies over an airfield near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during exercise Cope North 21 Feb. 15, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to enhance U.S. relations with our regional allies and partners by demonstrating our resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 21:28
    Photo ID: 6520711
    VIRIN: 210215-F-HF102-0258
    Resolution: 4406x3147
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSAirForce
    COPENorth21
    CN21
    ????????? 21
    Cope North 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT