U.S., Koku-Jieitai Conduct ACE Hot F-16 Refueling

U.S. Air Force and Koku-Jieitai participants of exercise Cope North 21 conduct a hot refuel of F-16 Fighting Falcons while participating in an agile combat employment scenario at Northwest Field, Guam during exercise Cope North 21 Feb. 15, 2021. Engagements incorporating ACE concepts in “less than optimal environments” improve interoperability among our forces and help allies and partners increase their capabilities, creating the greatest possible opportunity for long-term advancement of our combined interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

