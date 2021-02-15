Coast Guard conducts medevac on North Padre Island, Texas

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts a medevac for a patient from North Padre Island, Texas, Feb. 15, 2020. Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request to transfer a patient who was unable to travel across the North Padre Island's John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway due to inclement weather causing a road closure. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

