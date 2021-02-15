Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard conducts medevac on North Padre Island, Texas [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard conducts medevac on North Padre Island, Texas

    NORTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts a medevac for a patient from North Padre Island, Texas, Feb. 15, 2020. Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request to transfer a patient who was unable to travel across the North Padre Island's John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway due to inclement weather causing a road closure. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 16:41
    Photo ID: 6520642
    VIRIN: 210215-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: NORTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts medevac on North Padre Island, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard conducts medevac on North Padre Island, Texas
    Coast Guard conducts medevac on North Padre Island, Texas
    Coast Guard conducts medevac on North Padre Island, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    USCG
    Corpus Christi
    Texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT