380th AEW Airmen transfer to U.S. Space Force

A U.S. Space Force defender assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing takes the oath of enlistment during a transfer ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 5, 2021. The U.S. Space Force was designated an independent branch of the U.S. armed forces on Dec. 20, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

