Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    380th AEW Airmen transfer to U.S. Space Force [Image 2 of 5]

    380th AEW Airmen transfer to U.S. Space Force

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Space Force defender assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing poses with wing leadership following a transfer ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2021. The U.S. Space Force was designated an independent branch of the U.S. armed forces on Dec. 20, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 04:08
    Photo ID: 6520223
    VIRIN: 210212-F-WV456-0039
    Resolution: 4804x3207
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th AEW Airmen transfer to U.S. Space Force [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    380th AEW Airmen transfer to U.S. Space Force
    380th AEW Airmen transfer to U.S. Space Force
    380th AEW Airmen transfer to U.S. Space Force
    380th AEW Airmen transfer to U.S. Space Force
    380th AEW Airmen transfer to U.S. Space Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    space force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT