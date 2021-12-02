A U.S. Space Force defender assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing poses with wing leadership following a transfer ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2021. The U.S. Space Force was designated an independent branch of the U.S. armed forces on Dec. 20, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2021 04:08 Photo ID: 6520223 VIRIN: 210212-F-WV456-0039 Resolution: 4804x3207 Size: 7.94 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th AEW Airmen transfer to U.S. Space Force [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.