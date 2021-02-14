Coast Guard searches for 10 missing people 8 miles south of Long Key

A makeshift raft is sunken approximately 8 miles south of Long Key, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. The Coast Guard continues to search for the 10 missing people who were aboard the raft when it departed Cuba. (Coast Guard Photo)

