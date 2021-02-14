Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searches for 10 missing people 8 miles south of Long Key [Image 1 of 2]

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A makeshift raft is located in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 10, 2021. The Coast Guard continues to search for the 10 missing people who were aboard the raft when it departed Cuba. (Coast Guard Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 22:35
    Photo ID: 6520153
    VIRIN: 210210-G-G0107-2001
    Resolution: 808x1080
    Size: 99.45 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    search and rescue
    missing
    Coast Guard
    overdue
    Long Key

