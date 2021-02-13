210213-N-FD648-1036 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 13, 2021) – CDMCM Patrick Roseland, command master chief of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), receives the COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 13, 2021. Mahan is pier side conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2021 14:07
|Photo ID:
|6520036
|VIRIN:
|210213-N-FD648-1036
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mahan Shot-Ex [Image 6 of 6], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
