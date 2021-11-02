USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2021) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class William Hansen, from San Pedro, Calif., loads a chaff canister into a launcher aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) Feb. 11, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

