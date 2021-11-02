SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2021) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Morggone Brown, from Newark, N.J., removes a chaff canister from a launcher aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) Feb. 11, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2021 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6519932
|VIRIN:
|210211-N-SS350-1053
|Resolution:
|3410x4774
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|NEWARK, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
