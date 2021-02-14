V-22 Ospreys destined for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) units arrive at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS), Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 14, 2021. This was the second offload of future JGSDF Ospreys at MCAS Iwakuni. The air station’s advanced capabilities and deep water port allow for aircraft to arrive via ship before receiving functional checks and flying to their final destination. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Triton Lai)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2021 Date Posted: 02.14.2021 01:07 Photo ID: 6519826 VIRIN: 210214-M-TU080-1050 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.39 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JGSDF V-22 Ospreys arrive at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Triton Lai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.