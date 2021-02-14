Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF V-22 Ospreys arrive at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 6]

    JGSDF V-22 Ospreys arrive at MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Triton Lai 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    V-22 Ospreys destined for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) units arrive at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS), Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 14, 2021. This was the second offload of future JGSDF Ospreys at MCAS Iwakuni. The air station’s advanced capabilities and deep water port allow for aircraft to arrive via ship before receiving functional checks and flying to their final destination. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Triton Lai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 01:07
    Photo ID: 6519824
    VIRIN: 210214-M-TU080-1036
    Resolution: 6221x3998
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF V-22 Ospreys arrive at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Triton Lai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    osprey
    MCAS Iwakuni
    v-22
    JGSDF
    aircraft
    U.S.-Japan Alliance

