    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors respond to simulated shipboard casualties during a general quarters drill.

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors respond to simulated shipboard casualties during a general quarters drill.

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210213-N-JD834-0066 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) respond to a simulated fire during a general quarters drill. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

    Sailors
    Firefighting
    General Quarters Drill
    USS America

