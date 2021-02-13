210213-N-JD834-0072 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) respond to a simulated fire during a general quarters drill. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 22:20 Photo ID: 6519809 VIRIN: 210213-N-JD834-0072 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.15 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors respond to simulated shipboard casualties during a general quarters drill. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.