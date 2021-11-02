Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Homecoming

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilots and boom operators, with the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, Florida, meet family on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida on February 11, 2021. The aircrew had just return from a deployment in the Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 16:35
    VIRIN: 210211-F-UV276-710
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homecoming [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming
    flightline
    Air Force

