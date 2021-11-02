Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Homecoming [Image 7 of 7]

    Homecoming

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilots and boom operators, with the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, Florida, unload bags from a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida on February 11, 2021. The aircrew had just return from a deployment in the Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

