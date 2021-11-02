Homecoming

U.S. Air Force pilots and boom operators, with the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, Florida, unload bags from a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida on February 11, 2021. The aircrew had just return from a deployment in the Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)
