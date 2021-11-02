U.S. Air Force pilots and boom operators, with the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, Florida, unload bags from a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida on February 11, 2021. The aircrew had just return from a deployment in the Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 16:36 Photo ID: 6519768 VIRIN: 210211-F-UV276-027 Resolution: 1440x1081 Size: 358.55 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Homecoming [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.