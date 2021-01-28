Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Material Examiner and Identifier Greg Reigle moves pallets of excess DOD goods [Image 2 of 2]

    Material Examiner and Identifier Greg Reigle moves pallets of excess DOD goods

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Material Examiner and Identifier Greg Reigle moves pallets of excess DOD goods in a used property warehouse at the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services property disposal field site in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, 01/28/2021, Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 11:58
    Photo ID: 6519678
    VIRIN: 210128-D-LU733-461
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Material Examiner and Identifier Greg Reigle moves pallets of excess DOD goods [Image 2 of 2], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Disposition Services

