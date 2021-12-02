Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders visit training during YA 20 [Image 5 of 5]

    Leaders visit training during YA 20

    INDIA

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    Leaders from the Indian Army's 170th Infantry Brigade and U.S. Army's 1-2 Stryker Brigade visit their soldiers at a weapons range during Exercise Yudh Abhyas, getting hands-on with sniper rifles, mortars and machine guns from both armies. Now in its 16th iteration, Yudh Abhyas builds on the enduring Indian-U.S. partnership through 14 days of combined field training, cultural exchange and a brigade-level command post exercise, leading to greater interoperability between the two nations, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver, 1-2 SBCT Public Affairs)

