Leaders from the Indian Army's 170th Infantry Brigade and U.S. Army's 1-2 Stryker Brigade visit their soldiers at a weapons range during Exercise Yudh Abhyas, getting hands-on with sniper rifles, mortars and machine guns from both armies. Now in its 16th iteration, Yudh Abhyas builds on the enduring Indian-U.S. partnership through 14 days of combined field training, cultural exchange and a brigade-level command post exercise, leading to greater interoperability between the two nations, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver, 1-2 SBCT Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 11:08
|Photo ID:
|6519656
|VIRIN:
|210212-A-RI070-919
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|IN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders visit training during YA 20 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Joseph Tolliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT