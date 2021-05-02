Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VFW Supports COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3]

    VFW Supports COVID-19 Vaccine

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.05.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ernest Lee, Veterans of Foreign Wars community director and U.S. military retiree living in South Korea, receives his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Osan Air Base, Feb. 5, 2021. Lee requested to receive the vaccine as soon as it became available to beneficiaries aged 75 years and older to protect himself, his family, and his community from the virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 08:49
    Photo ID: 6519632
    VIRIN: 210205-F-EM786-0422
    Resolution: 8378x5838
    Size: 28.19 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFW Supports COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VFW Supports COVID-19 Vaccine
    VFW Supports COVID-19 Vaccine
    VFW Supports COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Retiree
    Veterans of Foreign Wars
    Vaccine
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT