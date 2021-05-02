VFW Supports COVID-19 Vaccine

Ernest Lee, Veterans of Foreign Wars community director and U.S. military retiree living in South Korea, receives his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Osan Air Base, Feb. 5, 2021. Lee requested to receive the vaccine as soon as it became available to beneficiaries aged 75 years and older to protect himself, his family, and his community from the virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)

Date Taken: 02.05.2021
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR