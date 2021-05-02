Ernest Lee, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8180 community director and U.S. military retiree living in South Korea, makes conversation with COVID-19 vaccination staff at Osan Air Base, Feb. 5, 2021. The 51st Medical Group is responsible for the medical readiness of nearly 20,000 beneficiaries, including retired beneficiaries aged 75 and older who are now eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 08:49
|Photo ID:
|6519630
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-EM786-0408
|Resolution:
|6518x5000
|Size:
|17.08 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VFW Supports COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT