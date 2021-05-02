Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFW Supports COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 3]

    VFW Supports COVID-19 Vaccine

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.05.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ernest Lee, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8180 community director and U.S. military retiree living in South Korea, makes conversation with COVID-19 vaccination staff at Osan Air Base, Feb. 5, 2021. The 51st Medical Group is responsible for the medical readiness of nearly 20,000 beneficiaries, including retired beneficiaries aged 75 and older who are now eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 08:49
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    TAGS

    Korea
    Retiree
    Veterans of Foreign Wars
    Vaccine
    COVID-19

