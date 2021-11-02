A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (VMM-362), assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC ) 21.1, performs preflight inspections and maintenance on a MV-22 Osprey in Kuwait, Feb. 11, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 08:24
|Photo ID:
|6519624
|VIRIN:
|210211-M-PD936-1005
|Resolution:
|828x1222
|Size:
|320.89 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Lighting up the Sky [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
