A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (VMM-362), assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC ) 21.1, performs preflight inspections and maintenance on a MV-22 Osprey in Kuwait, Feb. 11, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 08:24 Photo ID: 6519624 VIRIN: 210211-M-PD936-1005 Resolution: 828x1222 Size: 320.89 KB Location: KW Web Views: 6 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lighting up the Sky [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.