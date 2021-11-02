Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUWAIT

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 21.1, perform preflight inspections and maintenance on a MV-22 Osprey in Kuwait, Feb. 11, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting up the Sky [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MV-22 Osprey
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 21.1

