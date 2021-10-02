Royal Canadian Air Force Ch-147 transports US paratroopers

Paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th parachute infantry regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, board A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147 during an assault exercise at Donnelley Training Area, Alaska, Feb., 10, 2021. Paratroopers will spend approximately ten days in the Alaskan cold conducting a near-peer combat scenario beginning with an airborne operation to secure an airfield and offensive operations against various targets. Paratroopers in 4th IBCT (ABN), 25th ID, are part of the US Army’s only arctic airborne brigade and regularly conduct training in Arctic environments. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk

