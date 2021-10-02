Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Royal Canadian Air Force Ch-147 transports US paratroopers [Image 1 of 4]

    Royal Canadian Air Force Ch-147 transports US paratroopers

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147 prepares to land at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, before picking up paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th parachute infantry regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, during exercise Arctic Warrior 21 Feb., 10, 2021. Paratroopers will spend approximately ten days in the Alaskan cold conducting a near-peer combat scenario beginning with an airborne operation to secure an airfield and offensive operations against various targets. Paratroopers in 4th IBCT (ABN), 25th ID, are part of the US Army’s only arctic airborne brigade and regularly conduct training in Arctic environments. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 20:31
    Photo ID: 6519427
    VIRIN: 210210-A-DU810-010
    Resolution: 4993x3329
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Canadian Air Force Ch-147 transports US paratroopers [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Canadian Air Force Ch-147 transports US paratroopers
    Royal Canadian Air Force Ch-147 transports US paratroopers
    Royal Canadian Air Force Ch-147 transports US paratroopers
    Royal Canadian Air Force Ch-147 transports US paratroopers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Spartan brigade
    4th Infantry Brigade
    arctic warrior
    AW21
    Arctic warrior 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT