    San Clemente Island – Expeditionary Logistics, Exercise TURNING POINT [Image 9 of 9]

    San Clemente Island – Expeditionary Logistics, Exercise TURNING POINT

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Schutt 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    San Clemente Island - Pacific Fleet Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB 5) with an attachment of Marines from the 7th Engineer Support Battalion (7th ESB), stage construction materials, concrete trucks, and mobile concrete batch plants delivered to the island using fleet logistics connectors USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52) and landing craft from Assault Craft Unit ONE (ACU-1). In the coming weeks the team of Seabees and Marines will construct Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB) and Advanced Naval Bases (ANB) as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a Major Combat Operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force (PACNCF) designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 18:24
    Photo ID: 6519390
    VIRIN: 210211-N-UN492-0064
    Resolution: 2812x3937
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Hometown: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Clemente Island – Expeditionary Logistics, Exercise TURNING POINT [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Michael Schutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 5
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    NCG 1

