San Clemente Island – Expeditionary Logistics, Exercise TURNING POINT

San Clemente Island - Pacific Fleet Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB 5) with an attachment of Marines from the 7th Engineer Support Battalion (7th ESB), stage construction materials, concrete trucks, and mobile concrete batch plants delivered to the island using fleet logistics connectors USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52) and landing craft from Assault Craft Unit ONE (ACU-1). In the coming weeks the team of Seabees and Marines will construct Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB) and Advanced Naval Bases (ANB) as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a Major Combat Operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force (PACNCF) designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics.

