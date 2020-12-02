Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kingsley receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Kingsley receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Hartwig, 173rd Medical Group, prepares to administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Colonel Jason Nalepa, 173rd Operations Group commander, February 12, 2020 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The first doses of the vaccine arrived this week here, allowing volunteers to sign up for their initial dose. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
    This work, Team Kingsley receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    vaccine
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    Operation Warp Speed
    COVID-19 vaccine

