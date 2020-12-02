U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Hartwig, 173rd Medical Group, prepares to administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Colonel Jason Nalepa, 173rd Operations Group commander, February 12, 2020 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The first doses of the vaccine arrived this week here, allowing volunteers to sign up for their initial dose. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

Date Taken: 02.12.2020 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Team Kingsley receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine