Team Kingsley receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Hartwig, 173rd Medical Group, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Col. Nick Huet, 173rd Fighter Wing conversion officer, February 12, 2020 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The first doses of the vaccine arrived this week here, allowing volunteers to sign up for their initial dose. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

