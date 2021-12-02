A-10C Thunderbolt II Takes Off

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Brewer, an aircraft maintenance crew chief assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, prepares an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft for take off during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 12, 2021. The event includes an array of aircraft in addition to the A-10C Thunderbolt II, including the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, EA-18G Growler, F-15E Strike Eagle, B-1B Lancer and the B-2 Spirit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 17:22
|Photo ID:
|6519332
|VIRIN:
|210212-Z-VY485-1190
|Resolution:
|3575x2278
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
