    A-10C Thunderbolt II Takes Off [Image 3 of 4]

    A-10C Thunderbolt II Takes Off

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Brewer, an aircraft maintenance crew chief assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, prepares an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft for take off during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 12, 2021. The event includes an array of aircraft in addition to the A-10C Thunderbolt II, including the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, EA-18G Growler, F-15E Strike Eagle, B-1B Lancer and the B-2 Spirit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II Takes Off [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

