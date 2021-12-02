Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lima Company Initial Strength Test [Image 12 of 12]

    Lima Company Initial Strength Test

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Initial Strength Test (IST) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 12, 2021. In order to officially begin training, each recruit must successfully pass the IST which is a combination of pull-ups, crunches, and a 1.5 mile run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 12:22
    Photo ID: 6519011
    VIRIN: 210212-M-VX661-470
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Initial Strength Test [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Company Initial Strength Test
    Lima Company Initial Strength Test
    Lima Company Initial Strength Test
    Lima Company Initial Strength Test
    Lima Company Initial Strength Test
    Lima Company Initial Strength Test
    Lima Company Initial Strength Test
    Lima Company Initial Strength Test
    Lima Company Initial Strength Test
    Lima Company Initial Strength Test
    Lima Company Initial Strength Test
    Lima Company Initial Strength Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT